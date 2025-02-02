New Tariff Hike To Be Implemented In March -ALTON

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has announced that telecom companies will begin full implementation of new tariffs in March.

This comes after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50% tariff increase on January 20.

According to Gbenga Adebayo, ALTON’s chairman, telecom operators are currently in the process of filing, reviewing, and obtaining necessary approvals from the regulator.

He explained that each company will introduce the new rates at different times once approvals are finalized. Some changes in prices may be noticeable in the coming weeks, with complete implementation expected next month.

Adebayo noted that tariff adjustments are needed to keep the telecommunications sector running smoothly. He emphasized that telecom operators cannot continue to offer services below cost to support other sectors, as this could hurt the industry’s growth. He also called on the government to provide direct support to citizens instead of relying on telecom services as a form of subsidy.

On the issue of the N250 billion USSD debt owed by banks, Adebayo confirmed that progress is being made towards resolving the matter. This follows an earlier directive from the NCC on January 15, which instructed telecom operators to disconnect USSD codes assigned to nine banks if their outstanding debts remain unpaid.

Telecom companies are working with regulators to ensure a smooth transition as the new tariffs are introduced.

