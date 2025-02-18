Netizens, Anambra Residents Chide Govt Over Alleged Plans to Arrest Women Not Wearing Pants and Bra

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has been told to take decisive action against communities and their leaders who were found to be abusing the new Anambra State Homeland Security Law introduced in the state.

Earlier on Monday, online reports said that the governor had banned women who do not wear pants and bras from the state.

The reports claimed that those found wanting would be prosecuted according to the new law.

This was corroborated by a viral video trending, showing a local public announcement vehicle accompanied by a vigilante vehicle, at Abagana Community in Njikoka Council Area of the state, announcing a prison sentence for anyone found culpable.

The video has generated widespread condemnation from netizens, many of whom thought the governor was abusing his office’s powers.

According to a Facebook user with the Neto Ugbo, the governor’s disposition is an infringement on the rights of the citizens. The user vows that the state’s youths will lead a protest should such a law be enforced.

He wrote, “We dey wait to see how the governor will enforce such an obnoxious law. We, the Anambra youths, will resist such a move with serious protest.”

Another Facebook user, Onu Ndi Aguata, comically wrote, “Soludo should give me the work of stop and search to check ladies with pants and bras.

“Give me 14 Agunechemba to intimidate our young girls in schools.

“The only way to know who wears pants and bra is to look under and check. Who knows they may be the kidnappers and organ harvesters too.”

But, according to a human rights activist and lawyer, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, who appears unconvinced that the Anambra Government would introduce such laws, the government should investigate the videos.

He also raised concerns over what he called ‘credible reports of abuse of the law against young girls, calling for such issues to be thrashed accordingly.

“The Anambra State Government should be ruthless in locating the people abusing the new Homeland Security Law in the manner of this announcement in Abagana.

“Credible reports of abuse of the law against young women are being reported. That needs to be stamped out,” he said.

Our correspondent contacted the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, to ascertain whether the governor has issued any such directives, as quoted in various media sections.

Mefor acknowledged the inquiry but promised to respond later, as he said he was in a meeting of the State Executive Council.