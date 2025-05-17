Netflix Raises Subscription Fees in South Africa

South Africans will have to pay more to stream content on Netflix, as the company has increased the prices of three of its four subscription plans.

The changes, which have already taken effect for new users, will soon reflect in the bills of existing subscribers.

The Mobile plan, which used to cost R49 ($2.67), now goes for R59 ($3.21) per month.

This is its first increase since it was introduced.

The Standard plan has moved from R159 ($8.70) to R179 ($9.78), while the Premium plan has risen from R199 ($10.87) to R229 ($12.53).

Only the Basic plan, priced at R99 ($5.40), remains unchanged.

Netflix has not provided a detailed explanation for the latest increase, but the change follows the company’s continued push into the South African market.

Since 2021, Netflix has reportedly spent more than R4 billion ($219 million) on local productions, including films and series.

Unlike the last time prices went up, which was during a time of economic pressure, this increase comes while the country’s economy is more stable.

South Africa’s inflation rate was 3.2% in February 2025, which shows that rising costs might not be the main reason for the new pricing.

Instead, Netflix could be adjusting its rates to match the amount of content it now offers, especially local shows that speak directly to South African audiences.