Netflix Expands Live TV with Sports, Awards Shows

Netflix is increasing its live streaming content as part of its growing entertainment offerings.

The company, which serves over 94 million active users worldwide each month, has been gradually adding live TV options such as WWE wrestling, comedy specials, awards ceremonies, and other events.

Some of these live streams have been successful, while others faced challenges.

The streaming service plans to air the rematch between boxers Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on July 11.

Netflix will also stream two NFL games on Christmas Day featuring the Dallas Cowboys versus the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings.

Additionally, Netflix will broadcast the 32nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 1, 2026, and will hold its own “Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event” at the end of May.

These new events will join the existing weekly WWE live streams available on the platform.

Netflix is also promoting its advertising options to marketers.

Its new ad system allows the use of first-party data from partners like LiveRamp or Netflix itself, improving ad targeting.

The company is expanding programmatic ad buying and introducing an AI-powered ad format that matches commercials to relevant Netflix shows.

Besides live events and advertising, Netflix highlighted its strong connection with younger viewers.

The platform reaches more Americans aged 18 to 34 than any other U.S. broadcast or cable channel, with users on the ad-supported plan watching an average of 41 hours per month.