NEMA DG Urges Better Crowd Management at Charity Events to Prevent Tragedies

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has called for better crowd control during charity events to prevent stampedes and unnecessary deaths.

Her statement comes after recent stampedes in Ibadan (Oyo State), Okija (Anambra State), and Abuja, which caused multiple deaths and injuries within four days.

She expressed concern that these incidents overshadow the goodwill behind charity efforts, turning them into sources of sorrow due to poor planning and inadequate crowd management.

While offering condolences to the families of the victims and those injured, Mrs. Umar urged event organizers to work with professionals and involve security agencies to manage crowds effectively.

She stressed the importance of prioritizing safety to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Additionally, she announced that all NEMA zonal, territorial, and operations offices have been put on alert to assist with emergencies and support first responders, especially with the expected increase in traffic during the festive season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...