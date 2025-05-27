Nasarawa Assembly Vows to Safeguard Children’s Rights

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Dr. Danladi Jatau, has reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to enacting legislation that safeguards children from violence while promoting their right to quality education.

This assurance was made known through a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr. Jibrin Gwamna, and shared with journalists on Tuesday in Lafia.

Dr. Jatau stressed the need for stronger partnerships among stakeholders to address the rising issues of out-of-school children, child labour, street hawking, and other forms of abuse targeting minors.

According to him, “If parents, guardians and other stakeholders as well as individuals and groups join hands with government in tackling child abuse, child labour and other forms of violence against children in the society, it will go a long way in promoting peace, unity and societal development.”

He further assured that, “This House under my leadership will continue to enact laws and make resolutions that will protect the rights of children as future leaders and better their general well-being.”

In his Children’s Day message, the Speaker extended heartfelt congratulations to children across the state, calling for deliberate investments in their education to ensure a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

Dr. Jatau emphasized that children are invaluable treasures, describing them as “special gifts from God.” He urged parents, caregivers, and relevant authorities to nurture children through love, sound education, and moral upbringing.

“There is the need for parents, guidance and the authorities concern to ensure that the Nigerian child is given all the necessary support through love, education and moral training to build an egalitarian society for the betterment of all,” he said.

Expressing concern over the alarming number of children out of school and the prevalence of street begging and child labour, he emphasized the need for a collective approach to eliminate these challenges.

He identified education as the most powerful tool in eradicating poverty and other societal problems, describing it as a lasting gift that parents must prioritize for their children.

Dr. Jatau concluded by restating the legislature’s full support for any government policy or initiative aimed at improving the welfare of children and called on parents and guardians to reflect deeply on the importance of Children’s Day by fulfilling their responsibilities.