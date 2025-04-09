Naira Strengthens to N1,615/$1 at Official Market Amid CBN’s Sustained FX Interventions

The Nigerian naira gained ground on Tuesday, appreciating to N1,615 per U.S. dollar at the official exchange market. This represents a modest improvement from the previous day’s rate of N1,629/$1, according to figures published on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s website.

The latest gain underscores the CBN’s continued efforts to bring stability to the foreign exchange (FX) market through targeted interventions. These measures aim to boost liquidity and limit speculative pressures that have previously triggered sharp volatility in naira valuation.

CBN Ramps Up Dollar Supply to Strengthen Market Confidence

In a bid to sustain the naira’s momentum, the CBN reportedly injected approximately $200 million into various official FX windows on Monday. This follows a series of similar actions, including a $197 million injection the previous Friday and another $124 million earlier in the week.

These rapid-fire disbursements highlight the apex bank’s aggressive strategy to counter currency speculation and meet rising FX demand, particularly from critical sectors such as manufacturing and importation.

Parallel Market Responds with Slight Dip

Meanwhile, the naira traded at N1,610/$1 in the parallel market, according to dealers in Abuja’s Wuse Zone 4 area, narrowing the disparity with the official rate. Market analysts see this development as a positive signal that recent policy efforts are beginning to bear fruit.

A forex trader operating in the Sheraton area of Abuja observed that demand pressures seemed to ease slightly in the past couple of days. “With the CBN selling more dollars directly to the banks, some buyers are now staying on the sidelines, watching to see if the trend will hold,” he noted.

Another currency dealer in Wuse Zone 4 expressed cautious optimism. “The rate is improving, but we’ve seen gains reversed in the past. The key is whether the CBN can sustain this level of supply in the long run. If they do, we might see the exchange rate fall below N1,600.”

Dealers Call for Sustained Policy Implementation

Despite the gains, many FX market operators remain skeptical about the long-term sustainability of the naira’s appreciation. The inconsistency in dollar allocations to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators has often been blamed for the sharp swings in currency valuation.

To address this, several BDC operators are calling on the CBN to adopt a more consistent and transparent approach to FX allocation. A predictable flow of forex, they argue, would restore investor confidence and minimize opportunities for arbitrage.

Implications for the Broader Economy

The CBN’s recent interventions are seen as a strategic effort to align the naira with prevailing market dynamics while countering hoarding and speculative demand. For businesses that depend heavily on foreign exchange – particularly in sectors like manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture – a stable naira means better access to critical imports and more predictable pricing structures.

Economists also suggest that improved FX liquidity could help moderate inflationary pressures driven by high import costs, ultimately benefiting the average Nigerian.

The modest appreciation of the naira to N1,615/$1 at the official market signals a cautiously optimistic turn in Nigeria’s foreign exchange landscape. While the narrowing gap between the official and parallel markets is encouraging, market participants agree that consistency in the CBN’s interventions will be critical in sustaining this positive trend.