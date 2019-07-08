Naira Marley’s show canceled in Dublin due to gang violence

There was chaos at an event headlined by Naira Marley, Sunday night, in Dublin, as the state police force of the Republic of Ireland were forced to shutdown the venue after a gang of youth were spotted fleeing the scene.

According to DubaiLive, the incident occurred at Lost Lane before the artist took to the stage to perform.

The scene remained closed off to the public and the police have since confirmed that a number of weapons have been seized and a man in his 20s arrested in connection with the incident.

The police spokesman said, “a number of offensive weapons were located after the youths departed and were seized. Investigations are ongoing”.