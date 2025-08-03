NAFDAC Seizes N1.5 Billion Worth of Fake Goods in Massive Lagos Raid

During a large-scale raid in Lagos, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized over N1.5 billion worth of forbidden, expired, and unregistered products in a decisive strike against the rising menace of fake goods in Nigeria.A bigger national effort to remove hazardous products from unsuspecting consumers’ hands underpins the action targeting the cosmetic area of the Trade Fair market.

Directed of Investigation and Enforcement at NAFDAC, Dr. Martins Iluyomade led the raid, pointing out that it followed a rise in public complaints about substandard items circulating in markets.He underlined that the agency is dedicated to safeguarding Nigerians’ health and guaranteeing that only safe, approved products get to the public.

Truckloads of counterfeit goods and expiring goods yet on show or stashed were among the confiscated items.Previously prohibited because of dangerous components, some of the seized goods had reappeared on the market through illegal smuggling channels avoiding regulatory checks.

Inviting the owners of the damaged warehouses for questioning, NAFDAC has vowed to take legal action as needed. Dr. Iluyomade stressed that any deliberate effort to jeopardize consumer safety will draw severe consequences.

NAFDAC’s inspection methodology combines laboratory analysis to detect the presence of hazardous chemicals with visual inspections for packaging integrity and labeling compliance. Dr. Iluyomade cautioned that many counterfeit goods seem legitimate on the surface but could contain carcinogenic or hazardous chemicals able of causing severe health issues.

He emphasized that food, drug, and cosmetic safety is not only a public health issue but also one of national security.He said that unchecked contaminated items may be as deadly as actual threats.

The agency clarified that its purpose is to foster a more secure corporate environment, not to restrain business activity.NAFDAC urged the public to remain alert, confirm NAFDAC numbers on products, and report any suspicious products.

This most recent enforcement campaign confirms the agency’s resolve to clean Nigerian markets and protect consumers all around.