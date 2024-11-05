NAF Airstrike Takes Out Top ISWAP Commander, Fighters in Borno State

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully killed Bashir Dauda, a high-ranking commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), in an airstrike in Marte Local Government Area, Borno State.

The strike, which took place on October 31, also led to the deaths of 50 ISWAP fighters and destroyed a major ISWAP supply depot.

NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, confirmed the operation, stating that NAF jets conducted a series of air raids targeting key ISWAP strongholds in areas including Tumbun Daribiyar, Jubularam, Buluwa, and Tumbu Karfe.

He noted that the airstrikes were part of a larger strategy in the ongoing fight against terrorism in northeastern Nigeria.

According to Akinboyewa, the airstrike not only eliminated the ISWAP fighters but also destroyed a supply depot in Jubularam, containing large amounts of food and essential items, effectively cutting off an important resource supply for the group.

