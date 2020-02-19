“My hubby paid everything in full…” Nina assure curious Nigerians

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Nina Chinonso Onyenobi popularly known as Nina Ivy over the weekend got married and has assured everyone that her bride price was paid in full.

She made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, where she shared a video from her traditional wedding.

Back in January, the reality TV star tweeted that one of her biggest achievements for the year 2019 was finding love.

My best highlight of 2019,

To mention but a few

“ I Found True Love “

“I achieved What I didn’t Know Was Possible in a short time “

“I Found a Lifetime Happiness “ I know 2020 would be better

Happy new year everyone ♥️ — Nina Ivy (@ninaivy_) January 1, 2020

Nina has however taken positive measures to keep her private life off social media by refusing to post pictures of her husband. “People have been working overtime to see my hubby, sorry darlings you all would never. Yesterday was the best day of my life,” she wrote.

Some friends and fans have however congratulated her while some trolled her tagging the wedding as an ‘audio wedding’.