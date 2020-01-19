My deposal not enough to make me lose faith in Judiciary, INEC- Ihedioha

Despite being ousted from office by the Supreme Court last week, Emeka Ihedioha has said he still believes in Nigeria and its developing democracy and institutions.

Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was removed as Governor of Imo State, Tuesday, last week by a Supreme Court Judgement that also declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of last year’s governorship election in the State.

The headquarters of the PDP has called for a nationwide protest in response to what it tagged miscarriage of justice by the Supreme Court.

But in his comments at his Abuja residence yesterday, when he received the party’s hierarchy led by its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, the Ousted Imo Governor described the development as a watershed in the nation’s political system that will surely yield historical answers.

“Although the (Supreme Court) verdict remains a shock to me, I strongly believe that God does not sleep. This development will not question our faith in the Nigerian nation and our commitment to democracy, instead we are strengthened to move forward and make our country great.

While I take solace in God, I restate my commitment to the ideals of our party, the PDP. I call on all lovers of democracy not to relent as this event brings to the fore, the need for all of us to put heads together and march forward,” Ihedioha said.

He expressed belief that the outcome of the whole episode will define the nation’s democracy, stating that the matter is not about him or Imo state but about Nigeria’s democracy.

“INEC and the Judiciary are the ones all eyes are on. It is upto them to either live up to expectation or fail,” he concluded.

The PDP National Chairman, Secondus in his remarks, had urged Nigerians not to trivialise the Imo judgement, although it poses more questions than answer.

According to him, “We are not going to engage persons who undermined our democracy by their contributions towards this event. There are a lot of inconsistencies and these agitate the minds of the people.”