Music Record Label, C-Unit Hosts Football Competition for Anambra Schools

The 2025 edition of the C-Unit Charity Football tournament, which is open to select secondary schools in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, kicked off on Thursday at the Umuchu Mini Stadium.

Sponsored by the C-Unit record label based in Lagos and owned by twin brothers Chief Onyedikachukwu Ike and Chief Onyebuchi Ike, the tournament has 12 teams participating, drawn from schools across the Aguata Local Government Area.

The school that emerges as the tournament winner will take home one million naira, the first runner-up will receive six hundred thousand naira, and the third-place team will receive three hundred thousand naira.

Also, there are other prizes of N20,000 each for the tournament’s best player, the highest goal scorer, the best goalkeeper, and the best coach.

Speaking after he officially kicked off the tournament, the Executive Chairman of Aguata Local Area, Dr Chibueze Oforbuike, said it is heartwarming to have individuals who are quite interested in sports development and are willing to put in their resources to see that the platform is provided for young talents to express themselves.

According to him, his administration is very intentional about grassroots sports development, and is open to partnering with individuals, public and private organisations to see that the sports sector is developed.

“The game of football is a very interesting one and we are expecting that this tournament will throw up young football talents, who, if groomed very well, can become the next JayJay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo and Stephen Keshi of our time.

“So, we are grateful to the owners of C-Unit record label for sponsoring this tournament. Even though they are not from Aguata, they decided to do this in our LGA. We are very happy.

“I may not have met them, but I am very eager to meet them and express our gratitude as Ndi Aguata. I want to say that we are more than willing to explore other areas of partnership with them and their group,” Oforbuike said.

A representative of the tournament sponsors, Mr Alex Okechukwu, said the sponsors, C-Unit, is a record label based in Lagos.

According to him, the sponsors do not benefit from sponsoring the tournament.

According to him, “they are just philanthropists who God has blessed so much, and they feel the best way to express appreciation to God is to give back to society by sponsoring these young football talents to showcase what they can do,” he said.

Okechukwu revealed that the tournament will not be a one-off thing, adding that ten LGAs in the state have been chosen for the pilot phase, before it goes round to all the LGAs of the state.

He also revealed that the sponsors have plans to escalate the tournament to tertiary institutions in the state.

In the tournament’s first match, Community Secondary School, Nkpologwu, defeated Government Technical School, Umuchu, 9-8 on penalties, after both teams played out a goalless draw after regular time.

In the second game, Community Secondary School, Isuofia defeated Christ Redeemer College, Amesi 2-1 in regular time.

In their separate remarks, the victorious CSS Nkpologwu team captain, Chiadikobi Mbakwe, and the GTC Umuchu team captain, Okeke Chijindu, said they were elated at the opportunity provided for them.

According to them, “Although tough, the tournament has provided the opportunity for us to showcase our talents.

“We cannot thank C-Unit enough for this exposure. We are very grateful,” they said.