spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 1, 2025 - 4:49 PM

MURIC Condemns Mob Killing of Food Vendor in Niger

News
— By: Cecilia Attah

MURIC Condemns Mob Killing of Food Vendor in Niger State
Niger state map

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the killing of a woman identified as Amaye, a food vendor, who was lynched by a mob on Saturday evening in Kasuwan-Garba, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

MURIC described the act as “bohemian, extrajudicial, barbaric and unIslamic.”

The statement was issued by the group’s Founder and Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a press release obtained by The News Chronicle.

“The killers must be brought to book. We call on the Niger State Police Command to immediately arrest, detain and prosecute the culprits. There can be no respect for the rule of law if mob killings go unpunished,” Akintola said.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that she was killed over allegations of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad

Previous article
The Similarities Between Igbo And Fulani
Next article
BREAKING: Leverkusen Sack Erik Ten Hag After Two Bundesliga Games
Cecilia Attah
Cecilia Attah

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Ember Months: Between Superstition And Sobriety

Isaac Asabor Isaac Asabor -
Every year, as the calendar flips to September, a...

Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Kaduna State

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina,...

40% of Nigerian Industries Abandon National Grid over Poor Power – Survey

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
A new Industrial Energy Consumption Survey conducted by the...

Nasarawa Inducts 781 Teachers, Unveils New TSC Logo

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
In a bold step toward transforming education, Governor Abdullahi...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Ember Months: Between Superstition And Sobriety

Opinions 0
Every year, as the calendar flips to September, a...

Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Kaduna State

News 0
The parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina,...

40% of Nigerian Industries Abandon National Grid over Poor Power – Survey

News 0
A new Industrial Energy Consumption Survey conducted by the...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join