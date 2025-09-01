MURIC Condemns Mob Killing of Food Vendor in Niger

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the killing of a woman identified as Amaye, a food vendor, who was lynched by a mob on Saturday evening in Kasuwan-Garba, Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

MURIC described the act as “bohemian, extrajudicial, barbaric and unIslamic.”

The statement was issued by the group’s Founder and Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a press release obtained by The News Chronicle.

“The killers must be brought to book. We call on the Niger State Police Command to immediately arrest, detain and prosecute the culprits. There can be no respect for the rule of law if mob killings go unpunished,” Akintola said.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that she was killed over allegations of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad