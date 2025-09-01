BREAKING: Leverkusen Sack Erik Ten Hag After Two Bundesliga Games

Former Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Bayer Leverkusen just weeks into Erik ten Hag’s tenure at the BayArena after he could not win two Bundesliga games.

Appointed in May to replace Xabi Alonso, who departed to manage Real Madrid after directing Leverkusen, the 55-year-old former Manchester United manager to a stunning domestic double last year. Ten Hag’s magic has, however, almost as fast as it started, with the team choosing to head in a different direction.

Leverkusen’s beginning to the season revealed flaws that authorities believed could not be disregarded.

Following a 2-1 home defeat to Hoffenheim on the first weekend, Leverkusen dramatically drew 3-3 against Werder Bremen, during which they played against 10 men notwithstanding a two-goal advantage. The board was persuaded of the inevitability of an early change by those performances as well as increasing worries about squad cohesion.

Ten Hag’s presence was hoped to add stability and high-level experience to the team; therefore, the decision was not made lightly.

Internal evaluations indicated, however, that his team management and tactical strategy did not match the direction Leverkusen hoped to build upon after Alonso’s successful spell.

Although he called the decision tough, Leverkusen’s managing director, Simon Rolfes, underlined the requirement of a reset. Early weeks, he said, revealed it was “not feasible” to build a winning structure under the present arrangements. CEO Fernando Carro echoed likewise. sentiments, pointing out that although leaving so abruptly is agonizing, the club must give top priority to its aspirations for the season.

Ten Hag, viewed by the Bundesliga team as a bold appointment, quit Manchester United in October following a tumultuous time at Old Trafford. Still, football’s need for fast results proved to be unrelenting as the project crumbled before it could come into being.

The German top-flight team is seeking a new head coach as their season calls for stability.

Given the high expectations set by Alonso last season, the board is pressured to identify a successor appropriate to restore momentum and keep the club competitive across all levels.