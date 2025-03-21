MURIC Accuses Adeleke University of Forcing Muslim Students into Church, Halting Ramadan Prayers

2. The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and other elected officials. Tinubu appointed former Naval Chief Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as Sole Administrator, citing security concerns and political instability. However, legal experts, opposition leaders, and civil society groups, including human rights lawyer Femi Falana and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), have condemned the move as unconstitutional, arguing that the president lacks the power to suspend elected officials. The PDP governors and labor unions also criticized the action, warning of its implications for democracy.

3. Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) refuted reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refinery, clarifying that it was a minor flare incident. In Rivers, hundreds of women gathered in prayer, expressing distress over the political crisis. Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo decried Tinubu’s decision, stating, “We are mothers, the people they would use will be our children. We don’t want to mourn any child; we don’t want to mourn any husband. It’s not fair on us as citizens to watch the leadership of this country usurp everything we stand for.”

4. The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has announced that corps members will receive a new monthly allowance of ₦77,000 starting in March 2025. This increase aligns with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, which raised Nigeria’s minimum wage to ₦70,000. The Federal Government allocated ₦430.7 billion to the NYSC in the 2025 budget, with ₦72.9 billion designated for corps members’ stipends. Although the increment was approved in September 2024, payment delays meant corps members continued receiving ₦33,000 as of February 2025. Brigadier General Nafiu reassured corps members of the NYSC’s commitment to their welfare, urging them to remain dedicated and disciplined in their service. He said the NYSC will maintain accurate financial records to ensure timely payments.

5. The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Rwanda in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier today. They aim for their first-ever away win against the Amavubi in Kigali. Nigeria has failed to beat Rwanda in three previous attempts in the Rwandan capital, with the last three encounters ending in draws (1-1 in 2004, 0-0 in 2011, and 0-0 in 2023). Currently, Nigeria is in fifth place in Group C with just three points from four games, while Rwanda is in second place with seven points. The three-time African champions must secure a win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada alive.

The match marks the first game for new Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle since his appointment two months ago. Nigeria will have a full squad, including key forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman. With only six matches remaining in the qualifiers, Nigeria must finish first in the group for automatic qualification or secure a playoff spot by being among the four best second-placed teams. The match kicks off at 5 PM (WAT/Nigeria time).

6. Bayern Munich has confirmed the tragic passing of Guo Jiaxuan, an 18-year-old Chinese defender, after suffering a subarachnoid haemorrhage caused by a head injury during a training match in Spain in February. Guo, a Bayern’s World Squad member, was struck in the head by an opponent’s knee during the match. He was transferred to a Madrid hospital, where doctors determined he had no remaining brain function. His family announced his death nearly six weeks later, just a day before his 19th birthday. Bayern Munich released a statement mourning Guo’s passing and extending condolences to his family and friends. Guo was also a member of China’s youth national teams.

7. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has spoken out against Kanye West after he made offensive remarks about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 7½-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, in a now-deleted post on March 18. West questioned whether anyone had seen the twins and made derogatory comments about their mental capacity. In response, Tina shared a lighthearted video on Instagram on March 19, telling a joke before addressing the situation in her caption. She condemned “ignorance and evil” and reaffirmed her faith, stating, “No weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.” West later deleted the post, reportedly admitting he felt “bad” and was concerned about his X account being shut down.

Recently, Kanye has made multiple antisemitic and homophobic statements, as well as new accusations against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her family. He alleged that the Kardashians are involved in sex trafficking, particularly of Black children. His claims followed reports that Kim canceled a visit between their daughter, North, and Kanye after learning that Andrew and Tristan Tate were expected at the location. As of now, Kim Kardashian and her family have not publicly responded to Kanye’s allegations.