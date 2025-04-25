MTN Battles Cyber Attack, Core Services Still Running

MTN Group has revealed that a cyber attack recently hit its systems, leading to unauthorized access to customer information in some countries.

The incident affected parts of its operations outside Nigeria, as the company confirmed that its Nigerian services were not touched by the breach.

The company explained that its main systems—such as its network, billing, and financial services—were not damaged and continue to work normally.

According to MTN, there is no sign that customer accounts or digital wallets have been directly tampered with, even though a third party has claimed responsibility for accessing data.

Once the issue was discovered, MTN activated its internal response systems to limit further damage.

Authorities in the affected countries, including South Africa’s police and crime investigation teams, have been contacted and are now investigating the matter.

MTN also said it has started informing customers whose data might have been exposed. The move is part of its duty to follow privacy and data protection laws in those areas.

The company added that updates are being shared with regulators while full support is being given to investigators.

In the meantime, customers have been told to be cautious by keeping their apps and devices updated, using strong passwords, activating two-step login options where available, and avoiding suspicious messages or links.

MTN stressed that protecting customer data is a top priority and that it is working to strengthen its systems even more as the investigation continues.

Despite the concerns, MTN Nigeria confirmed it is safe from the attack. All services in the Nigerian market remain active and secure, with no interruption or sign of compromise.