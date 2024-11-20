Mountain Collapses in Congo, Exposes Copper Reserves

An unexpected geological event has uncovered vast quantities of copper in the Katanga region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A mountain in the mineral-rich area collapsed, revealing large reserves of copper beneath its rock face. The event, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, shows people running from the cascading debris while others stood watching.

The Katanga region in Africa’s renowned Copperbelt is a global hotspot for mineral resources. Historically, Katanga is one of the largest copper-producing areas in the world, and it still contributes 10% of the world’s copper and 70% of its cobalt supply.

These materials are essential for modern technologies, from smartphones to renewable energy systems.

The incident sparked a wave of reactions online, with users commenting on Congo’s mineral wealth and persistent poverty. “But remains one of the poorest country in Africa, I really don’t know why [sic],” one user commented. Others voiced concerns about potential exploitation by foreign powers.

“The west will not allow any African country to enjoy their resources [sic],” one user posted. At the same time, another remarked, “Congolese will no longer live in peace because of their huge mineral deposits… Vultures are already itching.”

Calls for resource nationalization emerged, with some advocating for revenues from copper mining to fund universal healthcare, free education, and improved housing.

Amnesty International recently reported widespread human rights violations linked to mining activities in Congo. These include forced evictions and sexual violence. “The people of Congo experienced significant exploitation and abuse during the colonial and post-colonial era, and their rights are still being sacrificed as the wealth around them is stripped away,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

As the collapsed mountain reveals new copper reserves, there are growing calls for better governance to ensure the resources benefit the Congolese people. Activists stress that the wealth generated from mining must address pressing local needs and reduce poverty in one of Africa’s most resource-rich but economically struggling nations.

Whether this incident marks a turning point or reinforces existing cycles of exploitation remains to be seen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...