Mob Kills Suspected Kidnapper at Ipata Market in Ilorin

A female suspect alleged to be a kidnapper was beaten to death by an angry mob at Ipata Market in Ilorin, Kwara State, early Thursday morning.

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle, the woman was caught after she was accused of trying to abduct a child. Items said to have been found on her included four ATM cards and some documents.

The incident has caused tension in the area, especially as it comes just three months after a man in Ilorin narrowly escaped being lynched over a similar allegation of child abduction. On that occasion, the police intervened and rescued the suspect.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kwara State Police Command had not issued an official statement on Thursday’s development.

It will be recalled that on May 17, 2015, the Kwara State Police Command confirmed the arrest of another suspected child abductor in Ilorin.

Police spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, said the man whose name was not disclosed was arrested on May 16 by a joint team of police officers and community vigilantes after being accused of trying to kidnap a child.