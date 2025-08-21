spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 21, 2025 - 4:28 PM

Mob Kills Suspected Kidnapper at Ipata Market in Ilorin

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

BREAKING: DSS Arrests Notorious Bandit Leader Mamuda in Kwara
Kwara map

A female suspect alleged to be a kidnapper was beaten to death by an angry mob at Ipata Market in Ilorin, Kwara State, early Thursday morning.

According to report obtained by The News Chronicle, the woman was caught after she was accused of trying to abduct a child. Items said to have been found on her included four ATM cards and some documents.

The incident has caused tension in the area, especially as it comes just three months after a man in Ilorin narrowly escaped being lynched over a similar allegation of child abduction. On that occasion, the police intervened and rescued the suspect.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kwara State Police Command had not issued an official statement on Thursday’s development.

It will be recalled that on May 17, 2015, the Kwara State Police Command confirmed the arrest of another suspected child abductor in Ilorin.

Police spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, said the man whose name was not disclosed was arrested on May 16 by a joint team of police officers and community vigilantes after being accused of trying to kidnap a child.

Previous article
Forgery and the Threat to Systems and Economies
Next article
Champion Breweries Expands Portfolio with Bullet Brand Acquisition
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Muslims Are Being Slaughtered, Yet Still Blamed— Ahmad Decries Twisted Narrative

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has condemned the increasing...

If Obi, Atiku Align, Tinubu Is in Trouble— APC Chieftain Warns Ahead of 2027

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dominic...

Chioma Adeleke Returns to Instagram 3 Years After Ifeanyi’s Death

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Chioma Avril Rowland Adeleke, wife of Nigerian music star...

The Bridge at Messina: Italy’s Gamble with the Deep

Linus Anagboso Linus Anagboso -
The Strait of Messina has always been a dangerous...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Muslims Are Being Slaughtered, Yet Still Blamed— Ahmad Decries Twisted Narrative

News 0
Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has condemned the increasing...

If Obi, Atiku Align, Tinubu Is in Trouble— APC Chieftain Warns Ahead of 2027

News 0
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dominic...

Chioma Adeleke Returns to Instagram 3 Years After Ifeanyi’s Death

Celebs 0
Chioma Avril Rowland Adeleke, wife of Nigerian music star...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join