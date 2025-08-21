Forgery and the Threat to Systems and Economies

Forgery has grown into one of the most disturbing systemic challenges facing organizations, economies, and institutions. From falsified academic certificates to forged employment records, manipulated financial statements, and counterfeit government documents, the menace has infiltrated every layer of society. It has weakened trust, crippled productivity, and created a culture of dishonesty that robs nations of true progress. For a country or organization that seeks sustainable growth, forgery is not just a criminal act, it is an attack on credibility, an erosion of integrity, and a betrayal of the collective social contract that binds people together.

In the workplace, forgery often begins with false credentials during recruitment. Individuals present doctored degrees, fake certifications, or exaggerated employment histories to secure jobs. This not only creates unfair opportunities for the unqualified but also deprives deserving and competent candidates of roles. It undermines meritocracy and forces organizations to operate on deceitful foundations. When individuals gain entry through dishonest means, they are more likely to perpetuate inefficiency and incompetence, leading to long-term reputational and financial costs for organizations. Beyond recruitment, forgery spreads into payroll manipulations, falsified timesheets, and even the doctoring of performance appraisals. Each of these practices quietly chips away at organizational integrity.

In the public sector, forgery manifests in falsified age declarations, tampered service records, and counterfeit identity cards. These are not harmless acts; they distort planning, weaken institutions, and encourage corruption. For instance, a falsified age declaration in civil service extends tenure unlawfully, blocking opportunities for younger talent while stretching pension liabilities beyond sustainable limits. Fake procurement documents enable fraud in contract awards, draining public funds that could have been used to improve infrastructure, healthcare, or education. Forgery here becomes not just a personal gain but a systemic robbery of national development.

The financial sector is equally plagued. Forged signatures, counterfeit checks, and manipulated financial statements present grave risks to investors, shareholders, and the broader economy. When fraudulent documents pass through financial systems undetected, they do not just hurt a single institution; they shake investor confidence and threaten the stability of entire markets. It is why many economies with weak anti-forgery measures struggle to attract sustainable foreign direct investment. Investors avoid systems where truth can be bought or manufactured on paper.

Education, often considered the moral backbone of society, has not been spared. Forged transcripts, fake degrees, and fraudulent accreditation of institutions have diluted the value of learning. When academic credentials can be purchased rather than earned, the workforce becomes flooded with individuals who cannot deliver on the jobs their certificates claim they are qualified for. This affects not just private organizations but also critical sectors such as healthcare, where unqualified individuals masquerade as professionals, endangering lives.

If forgery is allowed to continue unchecked, it will become normalized to the point where integrity no longer carries value. As a Human Resources professional, it is not enough to call out the problem; it is critical to proffer solutions that can kill the menace at its root. Traditional approaches such as background checks and verification processes, while useful, have proven insufficient because forgers continuously evolve their methods. What is required is a deeper, more systemic transformation that goes beyond detection and punishment.

One brilliant solution is the creation of a unified national verification system that integrates academic institutions, professional bodies, financial regulators, and government agencies. By digitizing and centralizing records across all sectors, individuals and organizations would find it nearly impossible to forge documents without detection. This system should be designed with blockchain technology, which guarantees immutability and transparency. Every academic degree, birth certificate, or financial record would carry a digital fingerprint that cannot be altered without exposure. This single move would shut the door against the widespread paper-based manipulations that fuel forgery.

Another unexplored path is to embed integrity education into national curriculums from primary school. Forgery thrives not only because systems are weak but because values are eroded. If children are raised to understand that shortcuts built on lies ultimately destroy lives and societies, fewer adults will see forgery as an option. Alongside education, organizations must adopt strong ethical cultures where honesty is rewarded as much as performance. Employees who demonstrate transparency should be recognized, while acts of forgery, however small, must attract swift and visible consequences.

Whistleblower protection must also be strengthened. Many forgeries thrive because individuals who detect them fear reprisal. If organizations and governments provide safe, anonymous, and incentivized platforms for exposing forgery, perpetrators would face greater risks in attempting to cheat the system. Additionally, HR professionals should be trained not just in compliance but in investigative and analytical skills, enabling them to detect subtle signs of falsification.

The law must be unforgiving in its treatment of forgery. Too often, offenders escape with light penalties, emboldening others to follow suit. When forgers know that the system will not only catch them but also hold them accountable with life-altering consequences, the culture of forgery will gradually die.

The battle against forgery is not a fight for compliance officers alone; it is a moral fight for the soul of organizations and nations. Forgery must be called what it is—an enemy of growth, fairness, and justice. To defeat it, systems must be re-engineered, values must be rebuilt, and consequences must be certain. When organizations and societies finally unite against this menace, they will not only restore integrity but also secure the foundation for true, sustainable development.

Samuel Jekeli a Human Resources Professional writes from Abuja