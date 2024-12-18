Mixed Reactions As Lekki Central Mosque Hangs” Jesus Is Not God” Banner

A banner with the inscription ‘Jesus Christ is not God has generated widespread criticisms on social media.

The banner reported to have been displayed at the gate of the Central Mosque in Lekki, Lagos State, has left many condemning the message while others defended it.

The controversial inscription, which went viral on Wednesday, 18 December had divided public opinion. Some argued that the banner’s message was blasphemous, while others maintained that it aligned with long-held views shared by Islamic teachings and, in some cases, certain Christian pastors.

Among those voicing concern, Nigerian actress, Wumi Tuase, expressed her disapproval on X (formerly twitter), saying, “I don’t like to get into religious conversations but I found it very weird that Lekki Central Mosque has this in front of their gate.”

A user with the handle #Fisayo Ojabodu criticised the banner, saying, “You don’t see the banner as disrespectful to other people’s religion. And it is propagating a foolish agenda.” Another user, #Adesuwa, called it nothing less than blasphemy, highlighting the religious sensitivity surrounding the issue.

Further controversy was sparked by #FS Yusuf, who pointed to historical grievances: “Christianity is actually a religion of peace. In the last two decades, my family church has been set on fire by Muslim extremists for ridiculous reasons such as religious extremism and Buhari losing his 2011 election. This is the reality for hundreds of churches and also innocent individuals accused of blasphemy. If this write-up was done by a Christian organisation, we won’t be here typing. Until we learn to uphold tolerance, we can’t make progress as a pluralistic society.”

Some users, however, defended the message, stating that it reflected their own understanding of Christianity. Silva Bella argued, “It’s not about Christianity being a religion of peace or not … Jesus is not God. I have read the Bible a lot of times and it’s obvious, but I can’t still get why people call Jesus God. He’s the son, which means God is the father.”

On the other hand, some voices countered this view, reinforcing their belief in the divinity of Jesus. “Jesus is God, Jesus is your King and Jesus will pass judgment on all,” said user GeradTheGreat. Joycccc shared a sentiment on facebook, writing, “We are so peaceful, and we will remain peaceful, we don’t fight for our God, He fights for himself.”

In an emotionally charged response, another X user, Expope, drew comparisons to a previous tragedy: “The late Deborah they set on fire has not done up to this before they all joined hands to terminate her life.”

Among the more reflective responses, #ChristTheLighthouse reminded Christians of their teachings of tolerance, emphasising, “We as Christians accept criticism, backlash, rejection, and even insults. Our Lord and saviour whom we believe and serve received more up to the point of death! He prayed for unbelievers and his persecutors and killers.”

Some users found common ground, with Muhammad Shaikhan offering a more conciliatory stance: “The beauty of this drama between Christians and Muslims is that everyone of us knows that God is one. God is always a God. We can’t substitute God with anybody. The argument is all about the teaching of Jesus and that of Prophet Muhammad, Peace be upon them. So I don’t vex.”

Meanwhile, Abdul’fattah Muhdl’awwal echoed Islamic perspectives, asserting, “Jesus himself never said he is God. You and the likes are the ones calling him God. Hence the quote in that banner is the fact and not blasphemous.” Olawale agreed, adding, “The message on the banner is true.”

Meanwhile, Lagos Statement was yet to react to the development at press time given its potential to spark religious crisis in the peaceful State.

