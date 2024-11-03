Miss Panama Withdrawn from Miss Universe After Room Departure

Italy Mora, Panama’s representative for the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, was officially withdrawn from the competition by the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) after a decision by its disciplinary committee.

The MUO announced the decision on Friday, November 1, 2024, noting that it was made following a thorough evaluation process to uphold the integrity and values of the pageant.

“The disciplinary committee, charged with maintaining the integrity and values of the pageant, conducted a full audit of the matter and, based on the information gathered and reviewed, has concluded that withdrawal is the most appropriate course of action under the current circumstances,” read MUO’s statement. The organization asked confidentiality in this matter, urging respect for Mora’s privacy to avoid unnecessary speculation.

“Confidentiality is a fundamental pillar of any disciplinary process,” MUO continued. “By protecting sensitive and personal information, we not only ensure fairness and equity in our decisions, but also the dignity of all involved.”

Italy Mora, 19, was in Mexico preparing for the final events of the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, set for November 16 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

In a statement, Mora shared that she learned of her withdrawal on November 1, right before a gala evening.

She explained that she had left her room to apply makeup and retrieve personal items, actions which she admitted to but believed could have been resolved with a warning or discussion.

“Unfortunately, I trusted and followed instructions, without considering the consequences. However, I want to express that I consider it was a severe measure and that, instead, it could have been resolved with a dialogue or a warning,” Mora stated.

Online discussions have speculated about a possible altercation between Mora and another delegate, which may have escalated into a physical dispute.

However, neither MUO nor Mora have confirmed these rumors, and the MUO reiterated the importance of privacy to prevent any false information.

Mora, who had been preparing intensely to represent Panama on the international stage, said her early departure has been an emotional experience, particularly due to the effort and resources invested by her supporters.

“The abrupt ending of my Miss Universe dream has been emotionally difficult for me, especially because of the time, effort, resources, and support of the people who made my preparation to represent my country possible,” Mora shared.

She expressed gratitude to her supporters in Panama and shared her deep regret over not being able to continue in the competition.

The MUO awarded the Panama franchise to a new license holder for the 2024 competition, following last year’s decision to part ways with the previous licensee.

With this change, Mora’s departure was an unexpected setback for Panama’s pageant community, which had high hopes for her performance.

The 2024 Miss Universe pageant, which is the 73rd edition, has attracted more than 120 participants, making it one of the largest gatherings in the pageant’s history. The current titleholder, Sheynnis Palacios, will crown her successor at the upcoming coronation night.

Meanwhile, Mora concluded her statement saying, “I also hope to clarify any false information that may be circulating about my departure and ask for respect and privacy as I go through this time,” she said.

As the Miss Universe 2024 competition proceeds, the organization thanked the public for their understanding and support.