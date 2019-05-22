Federal Government Making Moves to Stop Consumers From Owning Gas Cylinders

The Federal Government is coming up with a new policy that will remove the ownership of cooking gas cylinders from consumers. The policy is aimed at helping to deepen the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by the federal government.

BRT Bus Set Ablaze on Third Mainland Bridge

One of the buses used for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Lagos was consumed by fire this morning on the third mainland bridge. The News Chronicle can report that the blue bus was headed towards Iyana-Oworo just after Adeniji Adele axis of the bridge. There was no casualty recorded as members of the Lagos State Fire Service were prompt in their response to the scene. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Acting CJN Accused of Age Falsification

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has been dragged before a Federal Capital Territory High Court over alleged age falsification. The News Chronicle can report that a certain businessman by name, Tochi Michael, 46, is the petitioner who alleged that the acting CJN deliberately falsified his date of birth.

Minister of Communication Accused of Diverting Salaries and Allowances

Nigeria’s Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu has been dragged to court by two of his former aides for allegedly diverting salaries and allowances. The two former aides served as personal assistant and special assistant media to the minister and are suing that their salaries and allowances totaling ₦21 million be rightfully paid to them.

Okorocha Hoarding Funds for Inauguration – Ihedioha

Imo State Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, has accused the outgoing governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha of hoarding the needed finances for the May 29 inauguration in the state. The Governor-Elect made this known in a statement through his secretary of his inauguration, Ray Emeana.

Presidency Blasts Obasanjo, Says He Must Apologize to Nigerians

The Federal Government has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s comments imputing ethno-religious motive to Boko Haram and ISWAP as deeply offensive and patently divisive, saying such indiscreet comments are far below the status of an elder statesman. This was made known by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed yesterday.

Foundation of Healthcare In Nigeria is Poor – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole has blamed the poor conditions of hospital facilities across the country on the foundation of healthcare in the country. The Minister made this known when he appeared before the Senate yesterday to address the poor state of infrastructure in the health sector that has contributed to the death of Nigerians in need of health care.

Igbo Can’t Produce 2023 President – Ohaneze

The Igbo socio-political group, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, has said that the Igbo do not deserve Nigeria’s presidential seat in 2023. This was stated in statement responding to comments made by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who said that it was impossible for Igbos to win the Presidential seat in the next election.

Give Traditional Rulers Security Vote to End Kidnapping – Iwo Monarch

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adbul-Adewale Akanbi, Telu has advised the federal government to empower traditional rulers with more funds to re-establish communal structure in combating the high rate of crimes especially kidnapping and banditry in the country.

Nigeria Shuts Down Embassies in Czech, Sri Lanka and Serbia

The Federal Government has closed down three of the nation’s foreign missions and reduced the number of staff in Ukraine due to insufficient funds. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while speaking to newsmen on activities of the Ministry in the last three years.