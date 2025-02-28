Meta Fires 20 Employees Over Leaked Information

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced on Thursday that it had fired 20 employees for leaking confidential company details to the media.

This move follows increasing pressure surrounding Mark Zuckerberg’s political shift toward U.S. President Donald Trump.

Meta confirmed the firings after an internal investigation, which found that these workers had shared private information outside the company.

The company reiterated its policy against leaking internal communications, stating that employees are reminded of the rule when they join and through periodic updates.

Meta also warned that more terminations could follow.

This action comes after recent media reports about Zuckerberg’s internal meetings.

In one such meeting, Zuckerberg reportedly told staff that he would no longer be transparent with them because information from these sessions was consistently leaking to the press.

He also indicated that Meta would align more closely with the White House in the coming year.

Zuckerberg’s political stance has shifted notably since Trump’s election.

He has increased his support for the president, holding several meetings with him and even easing content moderation on Facebook.