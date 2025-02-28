10 Nigerian History Myths You Still Believe – But They’re False!

Nigeria has a rich and complex history, but not everything you’ve heard is true. From the myth that Mungo Park discovered the River Niger to the false belief that the British brought civilization, many Nigerians still believe these historical inaccuracies.

Here, we uncover the top 10 myths about Nigerian history—and reveal the truth behind them.

1. The British Brought Civilization to Nigeria

Before British colonization, Nigeria had well-developed civilizations, such as the Oyo Empire, Benin Kingdom, Sokoto Caliphate, Kanem-Bornu, and Igbo democratic structures. These societies had advanced governance, trade, military systems, and education, such as the Qur’anic schools in the north and the Ife-Benin artistic traditions.

2. Nigeria Was Always One United Country

Nigeria was created by the British in 1914 through the Amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates, but before that, the different ethnic groups and kingdoms operated independently. Many of them had little interaction beyond trade and occasional conflicts.

3. The Yoruba Originated from Mecca

The popular myth that the Yoruba people originated from Mecca, based on the Oduduwa legend, is not supported by historical evidence. Many historians believe the Yoruba civilization developed indigenously in West Africa, with Ife being a major cultural center long before Islam spread to the region.

4. The Igbo Had No Kings or Political Leaders

While the Igbo are often described as having an “acephalous” (leaderless) society, this does not mean they had no rulers. Instead of kings, they had a decentralized system of governance with elders, councils, age grades, and religious leaders exercising authority. Some Igbo regions, like Onitsha and Nri, had kings.

5. Europeans built the Benin Moat

The Great Walls of Benin, also known as the Benin Moat, were built by the Edo people of the Benin Kingdom, not Europeans. This massive earthwork system, which once covered over 16,000 km, was constructed between the 13th and 15th centuries and is recognized as one of the most significant human-made structures in history.

6. Mungo Park Discovered the River Niger

Scottish explorer Mungo Park is often credited with “discovering” the River Niger, but Africans had known and used the river for centuries before he arrived. The Mali and Songhai Empires and the Nupe and Igbo communities had extensive trade networks along the river.

7. Nigeria Was a Peaceful Paradise Before Colonization

While Nigeria had organized societies, there were also wars, slave raids, and conflicts among kingdoms and ethnic groups. The Fulani Jihad (1804–1810), the Oyo civil wars, and the rivalry between Benin and other states are pre-colonial conflicts. However, colonization introduced new forms of oppression and exploitation.

8. The Nigerian Civil War Was Only About Biafra’s Secession

The Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970) was not just about the Biafran desire to secede. It was rooted in deeper political, ethnic, and economic tensions, including the 1966 military coups, the killings of Igbo people in the north, and struggles over Nigeria’s oil resources.

9. The British Granted Nigeria Independence Willingly

Nigeria gained independence in 1960, but the British did not simply give it out of goodwill. Nationalists like Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti fought for self-rule through protests, activism, and political pressure.

10. The Aba Women’s Riot Was Just a Small Protest

The Aba Women’s War of 1929 was not a minor protest but a major anti-colonial movement led by thousands of Igbo and Ibibio women against British taxation and oppression. It was one of Nigeria’s first significant resistance movements against colonial rule.