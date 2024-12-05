EPL: Arsenal Shocks United, Liverpool Held, While Chelsea and City Win

The English Premier League matchday fourteen delivered another episode of upsets and surprises as Manchester United suffered a defeat in London against Arsenal.

Liverpool were held by Newcastle United, while Manchester City and Chelsea secured victories against their opponents.

Arsenal defeated Manchester United with a 2-0 victory inspired by Jurrien Timber and William Saliba, both scoring in the second half. Arsenal marked their 500th game at the Emirates Stadium with the win, recording their fourth consecutive victory and Fourth win in a row against Manchester United for the first time in history.

Newcastle United held Liverpool to a draw in a thrilling 3-3 encounter, marking the first time in over a month that the Reds dropped points. Liverpool squandered a 3-2 lead in the 83rd minute, conceding an equalizer in the 90th minute following an error by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, and Fabian Schär scored Newcastle’s three goals, while Curtis Jones scored Liverpool’s opener, and Mohamed Salah netted a brace.

Both of Salah’s goals were assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold, making Salah the player with the most games in Premier League history where he both scored and assisted (37). Alexander-Arnold now holds the record for the most assists by a defender in Premier League history (60).

Chelsea outclassed a struggling Southampton side with a massive 5-1 victory away from home. After Chelsea took the lead in the 7th minute, Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo equalized for the Saints. However, Chelsea quickly responded and dominated the match.

The first half ended 3-1 in Chelsea’s favor, with goals from Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, and Noni Madueke. Southampton were reduced to 10 men following Jack Stephens’ red card six minutes before halftime. Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho inspired both of Chelsea’s second-half goals.

Redemption finally came for Manchester City as they recorded their first victory after a seven-game winless streak across all competitions. Goals from Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and Jeremy Doku secured their win over Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea and Arsenal have now reduced the point gap to seven behind league leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, Manchester City edged closer to second and third places with their much-needed victory.

