Market Update: All-Share Down 0.08%, LASACO Leads Losses, CAP Tops Gains

On January 13, the Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed at 105,367.25, down 83.81 points, or 0.08%, from 105,451.06 the day before.

The index remained well above the 105,000 threshold despite the slight decrease.

A slight decline in market activity was also observed, as the total trading volume dropped by 1.07% to 505 million shares from 511 million the previous day.

On the other hand, market capitalization decreased marginally to N64.2 trillion, still above the benchmark of N64 trillion across 14,259 transactions.

The session’s gainers demonstrated exceptional performance, with CAP and NEIMETH making advances of 10.00% and 9.96%, respectively.

LASACO, on the other hand, was the biggest laggard, down 10.00%, followed by NNFM, which dropped 9.99%.

The day’s turnover was primarily driven by the most actively traded companies, TANTALISER and UNIVINSURE, although market participation remained mild.

Market Summary

Current ASI : 105,367.25 points

Previous ASI : 105,451.06 points

Day Change : -0.08%

Year-to-Date Performance : +2.37%

Volume Traded : 505 million shares

Market Cap : N64.2 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

CAP : +10.00% to N41.80 NEIMETH : +9.96% to N2.87 LIVESTOCK : +9.90% to N5.55 NSLTECH : +9.88% to N0.89 INTENEGINS : +8.33% to N2.21

Top 5 Losers

LASACO : -10.00% to N3.24 NNFM : -9.96% to N41.00 ACADEMY : -9.85% to N2.93 ABCTRANS : -9.76% to N1.11 RTBRISCOE : -9.73% to N2.32

Volume of trades

Trading activity on the market slightly decreased, with volume dropping by 1.07% to 505 million shares. Nevertheless, trade continued to be strong, driven by noteworthy performances:

With an astounding 48 million shares traded, TANTALISER was in control.

UNIVINSURE, with 31.2 million shares, came in second.

With 30 million shares, AIICO took third place.

29.6 million shares of CHAMS were exchanged.

With 24.3 million shares, GTCO completed the top five, indicating a lively day despite the overall index’s fall.

Value of trade

With transactions of N1.4 billion, GTCO led the market in terms of value, demonstrating a high level of investor trust.

ARADEL came next, with a remarkable trade total of N1.1 billion.

The contributions from UBA and BETAGLAS were N431 million and N474.4 million, respectively.

The N415.2 million that ZENITHBANK added reflects the ongoing interest of investors in important stocks.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

Category: SWOOT

OANDO gained 2.48%, making it stand out.

FUGAZ Stocks

Mixed performances were given by the FUGAZ group, which included FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK:

The relative losses for FBNH, UBA, and ACCESSCORP were 5.63%, 0.58%, and 0.20%.

At 0.00%, GTCO ended flat.

With a 1.85% gain, ZENITHBANK ended the day on a high note.

Forecast For The Market

Even if the session saw a minor drop, the All-Share Index is still strong above 105,000 points. The index is set to challenge the 106,000-point barrier soon due to growing momentum in large- and mid-cap stocks.

