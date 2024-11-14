Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain Team Up for a Romantic Anniversary Cover of ‘Get Low’

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg just dropped an unexpected anniversary tribute for his wife, Priscilla Chan, that has everyone buzzing.

To mark their dating anniversary, he teamed up with none other than T-Pain to release a unique cover of the classic rap hit “Get Low.” And, in a nod to his new musical venture, the tech mogul debuted under the band name “Z-Pain.”

Zuckerberg shared that “Get Low” has special meaning for the couple, who met in college back in 2003 and tied the knot in 2012. Apparently, it was playing when they first locked eyes at a college party. Since then, they’ve kept the tradition alive by listening to it each year.

This time, though, Zuckerberg took things up a notch, telling his Instagram followers, “This year I worked with T-Pain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece.” And yes, the track is already up on Spotify, with Zuckerberg signing off his post, “Love you, P.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DCUov2eT_R4/?utm_source=ig_ web_copy_link&igsh= MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The Instagram post didn’t stop at just the announcement. Fans got a peek at the cover art Zuckerberg and T-Pain both holding acoustic guitars and a snapshot of the lyrics, plus some candid shots from the recording session.

In a playful Instagram story, Priscilla can be seen laughing at her husband’s musical debut, calling it “so romantic.” Reflecting on the song’s throwback vibe, she added, “21 years later, I can’t get quite as low, but it brings back a lot of fun memories.”

T-Pain, or Faheem Najm, also joined in on the excitement, posting, “Z-Pain has arrived…Get Low by Zuck and me out now.”

Originally released by Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz in 2002, “Get Low” has seen its fair share of party playlists over the years but this might be its quirkiest cover yet!

