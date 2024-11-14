Africa CDC Approves Morocco’s First Mpox PCR Test  

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has approved the first locally manufactured mpox test in Morocco, marking a pivotal development in Africa’s fight against the virus.

The test is a real-time PCR diagnostic tool capable of identifying the mpox virus in blood, saliva, or tissue samples, boosting the continent’s capacity for swift detection and response.

This approval aligns with the African Union’s goal of enhancing public health autonomy across member states.

The move comes after mpox was declared a public health emergency earlier this year, with over 50,000 cases and approximately 1,100 deaths reported in Africa to date.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, primarily affects Central Africa, which accounts for the majority of cases and fatalities.

The virus spreads through close contact and presents with symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, and skin lesions.

In October, the World Health Organization also endorsed a diagnostic test for mpox, broadening the toolkit for managing the outbreak on the continent.

