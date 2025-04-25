Man Utd Full-Back Diogo Dalot Likely Out for Season After Injury Confirmed

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has suffered an injury that could potentially sideline him for the remainder of the season, head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed.

According to the club, the Portuguese international has sustained a calf problem.

The club has also confirmed that Dalot will be unavailable for their trip to Bournemouth for Matchday 35 of the Premier League.

Not only is he ruled out of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth, but he also faces a race against time to return before the campaign concludes next month.

When asked whether the injury could rule Dalot out for the rest of the 2024/25 season, Amorim said:

“There is that possibility, but I don’t know. We will check week by week. He works really hard, he can recover quite well, so we will see.”

“He has a muscle issue in his calf. He had a sequence of games and played all the time. We tried to manage the situation, but some players have to play a lot of minutes. We have to protect the ones we think aren’t fully ready to cope with that, but Dalot felt something.”

No Manchester United player has made more appearances (51) than Dalot this season. Across all competitions in Europe’s top five leagues, only Federico Valverde has played more minutes than Diogo Dalot.