Man allegedly commits suicide after wife left him

A 47-year old man has been found dead in his apartment at Obosi in Idemili North Council Area of Anambra State, Police says.

The decomposing body of the man identified as Samuel Nweke was discovered by neighbours at the deceased residence at No 5 Chief Nwankwo street Awada-Obosi.

It was gathered that the late Nweke had an altercation with his wife which led to her leaving her matrimonial home on the 25th of February, leaving the deceased alone in the house.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed said Police detectives attached to Awada Police Division had visited the scene, cordoned off the area and photographed the deceased after he was confirmed dead by a Medical Doctor.

“No marks of violence were seen on the deceased body but what appears like a suicide note was discovered beside the body of the deceased. The corpse has been evacuated by the victim’s relatives,” the PPRO revealed.

He further said a discreet investigation has been ordered by the State Commissioner of Police, John Abang, to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.