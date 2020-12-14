Love, Charity Crucial For Surviving Nigeria’s Hardship – Anambra First Lady

Awka – The Wife of the Governor of Anambra State and founder of the charity organization, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Dr. (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano says Nigerians can overcome the present economic and social difficulties in the country by being one another’s brothers and sisters keeper.

Mrs. Obiano made the plea yesterday in Ogbaru Local Government Area, where she commenced the last leg of her tour of LGAs which was stalled by the floods that ravaged the riverine communities of Anambra State few months ago.

The Governor’s wife had earlier visited Holding centers in the affected Council areas at the height of the flood disaster, to share relief materials and give emotional support to the people.

She expressed sadness at the havoc wrecked by flood in the area, stressing that although year 2020 has been difficult and trying, there is every reason to be grateful to God.

According to Mrs Obiano, “whereas the government has a duty to set standards for equitable distribution of resources, good rapport between the rich and the poor is crucial for a profitable social and economic wellbeing that translates to a healthier and happier society especially at this period of economic crunch. When those with the economic means reach out to help the less privileged in the society, hardship will be less and love would subsist.”

The Governor’s wife assured that in spite of prevailing hardship and the current recession, Governor Willie Obiano remains committed to completing all ongoing projects in the state such as the Umueri International Cargo Airport, the International Conference Centre, and the Awka City Stadium among other important projects.

“Upon completion, the projects will be avenues for employment of Anambra sons and daughters and ultimately for the overall benefit of ndi Anambra,” Mrs Obiano noted.

Mrs Obiano also counselled the people to continue to adhere and keep the Covid-19 protocols to avoid contracting or spreading the Coronavirus out of ignorance.

She called on the people to take advantage of her NGO, CAFE, which is currently measuring those in need of prosthetic limbs and arms and undertaking free surgeries for children with cleft lip and palate deformity, adding that all can access the opportunity by contacting her office for immediate attention.

In her brief remark, the Anambra State Commissioner for Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, thanked the Governor’s wife for insisting on completing the tour which is not just a clear demonstration of her passion for helping the needy, but also a recognition of the importance of indigent people in the communities.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Farm Implements and Mechanization, Sir Paul Nwosu and the Transition Committee Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area, Comrade Arinze Awogu, while welcoming the team to Ogbaru, stressed that Mrs. Obiano’s love for Ogbaru people is exemplified in her consistent support to the area, especially during the flood period.

They assured that the people will continue to support the government by sustaining peace in the communities.

“Ogbaru has benefitted immensely from Mrs. Obiano’s show of love; from building houses for indigent widows in the local government, giving prosthetic limbs and arms to the physically challenged from the area, to providing relief to over four thousand flood displaced persons during the height of the natural disaster,” they observed.

Highlights of the tour of Ogbaru was the distribution of palliatives to widows, less privileged persons, children and the physically challenged from the sixteen communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area, as well as the Commissioning of a new Main Office complex.