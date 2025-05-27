Liverpool Title Parade: Fans Injured After Car Plows Into Crowd

A devastating incident occurred during Liverpool FC’s title parade on Monday, after the English Premier League champions were handed their title on Saturday, the final day of the season.

Sky Sports reported that a 53-year-old white British man was involved in the collision, driving into fans on the pedestrian walkway, leaving many injured after the tragic event.

Liverpool released a statement saying that City Police had been contacted regarding the issue. As of the time the report was filed, police had taken over the scene:

“We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street, which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

Although no fatalities have been reported yet, police at the scene were assisting people of all age groups. Some received first aid treatment on site, while those with more serious injuries were transported to the hospital for further care.

An eyewitness shared her account of the accident with Sky Sports:

“Sadly, at 6 p.m. this evening, as the parade was drawing to a close, we received reports that a car had been in a collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street in Liverpool City Centre.

A number of people have been injured and were taken to hospital.

In addition, a large number of people of all ages were treated at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.”