Liverpool and Everton Jointly Condemn Racial Abuse of Abdoulaye Doucoure

Liverpool and Everton have jointly condemned the racial abuse directed at Malian and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure following the 2-2 draw between the two teams in the Merseyside Derby, which took place last night at Anfield.

Although the clubs did not disclose the nature of the racist remarks aimed at the 32-year-old, they issued a joint statement:

Liverpool and Everton jointly released a statement: “Liverpool FC and Everton FC are aware of—and condemn in the strongest possible terms—the racist abuse received by Abdoulaye Doucoure following Wednesday night’s Merseyside Derby.

Such abuse is reprehensible and will not, and should not, be tolerated.

Together, the two clubs will work with Merseyside Police, who are conducting an investigation with the aim of identifying the individuals responsible.

We also encourage people who witness or experience online abuse to report and highlight it to the social media platforms on which it appears.

We must all, including social media companies, take a zero-tolerance stance. Platforms need to take accountability and action to ban such abusers.

Racism and hate have no place online, in our stadiums, or in our communities.”

Doucoure, who played the entire 90 minutes, was unfortunately sent off in the 90+14th minute after receiving his second yellow card, having been booked earlier in the match.

Curtis Jones and Arne Slot were also sent off from the stands following their unsportsmanlike conduct toward the referee.

