Linda Osifo buys a new Mercedes Benz

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo has gotten for herself a Mercedes Benz GLE 450 Coupe worth N20M.

Excited Linda Osifo took to her social media page to show off the brand new car on Monday, February 24, 2020, where she shared a series of videos of the latest car in her garage.

View this post on Instagram #Nollywood actress #LilianOsifo gets a Benz GLE Coupe A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Feb 24, 2020 at 10:49pm PST

In 2019, the actress got a very beautiful and expensive house for herself.

Linda took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 24, 2019, where she shared a photo of the sprawling mansion and went on to caption it with a quote of her different levels of growth since her move back to Nigeria.

According to her, she moved from squatting with a friend after moving back to Nigeria to buying her home house.