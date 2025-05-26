Close Menu
    LG Chair Breaks Down As Fresh Benue Attack Claims 20 Lives

    Benue state map

    More than 20 people, including a two-year-old, have been killed in fresh attacks on Aondana and nearby communities in Gwer West LGA of Benue State.

    Council Chairman Ormin Torsar Victor confirmed the incident in an emotional video, slamming federal authorities for their silence as violence rages.

    The attacks, which hit multiple villages among them Tewa Biana, near a military base reportedly drew no response from security forces.

    “They say local security can’t engage without federal approval. So should my people keep dying while we wait?” Torsar cried, recounting the burial of a father and his two sons in Tewa Biana.

    Visibly distraught, he hinted at resigning. “If they can’t help me, maybe I’ll leave this position. A two-year-old was butchered, it’s too much.”

    Torsar revealed that Aondana alone recorded over 20 deaths. “This is the village of former First Lady Eunice Ortom, Bishop Banagbe… I don’t know what to do anymore.”

