Let Media, Not INEC, Announce Election Results- ADC Chieftain, Ladan Salihu

Ladan Salihu, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has stirred fresh debate over Nigeria’s electoral process, calling for a radical shift that would allow media outlets not the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare election results.

“The media should be empowered to call results. It’s the path to credibility,” Salihu asserted during an appearance on Arise News Tuesday, monitored by The News Chronicle.

Citing the U.S. model, where media networks play a central role in projecting election outcomes, Salihu urged INEC to modernize its approach and embrace transparency through broader participation in the result-announcement process.

With INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure set to expire in October, Salihu also called on the incoming leadership to “rise to the occasion” and ensure truly free, fair, and credible elections.