spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 19, 2025 - 4:58 PM

Let Media, Not INEC, Announce Election Results- ADC Chieftain, Ladan Salihu

News
— By: Pius Kadon

2027: ADC To Test Popularity in Saturday's By-Elections
ADC

Ladan Salihu, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has stirred fresh debate over Nigeria’s electoral process, calling for a radical shift that would allow media outlets not the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare election results.

 

“The media should be empowered to call results. It’s the path to credibility,” Salihu asserted during an appearance on Arise News Tuesday, monitored by The News Chronicle.

 

Citing the U.S. model, where media networks play a central role in projecting election outcomes, Salihu urged INEC to modernize its approach and embrace transparency through broader participation in the result-announcement process.

 

With INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure set to expire in October, Salihu also called on the incoming leadership to “rise to the occasion” and ensure truly free, fair, and credible elections.

Previous article
Seplat Boosts Nigeria’s Energy Security with First Domestic LPG Supply from Bonny River Terminal
Next article
Nigeria Moves to Overhaul 33-Year-Old Revenue Sharing Formula
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

ADC’s Amamgbo Accuses Soludo, INEC of Plotting Anambra South By-Election Rigging

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in...

Nigerians Reject Politicians’ Pay Rise, Urge Tinubu to Prioritise Workers

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Federal Government’s plan to increase the salaries of...

How to Use Your Android or iPhone as a Wireless Mouse for Your Laptop

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
If you use a laptop, you may have experienced...

Outrage as Viral Video Shows Anambra Vigilantes Assaulting Female Corps Member

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Residents of Anambra State have expressed serious outrage following...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

ADC’s Amamgbo Accuses Soludo, INEC of Plotting Anambra South By-Election Rigging

News 0
The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in...

Nigerians Reject Politicians’ Pay Rise, Urge Tinubu to Prioritise Workers

News 0
The Federal Government’s plan to increase the salaries of...

How to Use Your Android or iPhone as a Wireless Mouse for Your Laptop

Technology 0
If you use a laptop, you may have experienced...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join