Thirty First Sunday of the Year, A – November 5, 2023.

Readings: Malachi 1:14b-2:2b; Responsorial Psalm Ps 131:1.2.3; 1 Thessalonians 2:7-9,13 & Gospel Matthew 23:1-12.

Theme: Lessons in Servant Leadership

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, the Lord warns priests of highhandedness to drive home the message of humility. The second reading tells how St. Paul and his companions demonstrated humility and servant leadership. He insists that they looked after the flock like a mother feeding and looking after her own children. In the gospel, Jesus lambasts the Scribes and Pharisees for pontificating in places of honour. He goes ahead to dislodge their pride by telling the people to obey what they say but not what they do. This is because they are not guided by their words.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, our liturgy this Sunday invites us to take lessons in humility and servant leadership. We shall weave this reflection around the last paragraph of the gospel which says: “The greatest among you must be your servant” and, “anyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and anyone who humbles himself will be exalted” (Matthew 23:11&12). This homily draws upon lessons in humility and servant leadership.

Background and Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Malachi 1:14b-2:2b), the Lord warns priests of highhandedness to drive home the message of humility. He accuses them of causing many to stumble by their teaching and destroying the covenant of Levi. The reading fingers arrogance as responsible for making men of God to shortchange the message and give bad example or better put, cause scandal. It goes ahead to suggest humble fidelity as panacea for profaning the Covenant of Old.

The second reading (1 Thessalonians 2:7-9,13) tells how St. Paul and his companions demonstrated humility and servant leadership. He insists that they looked after the flock like a mother feeding and looking after her own children. What is more, they were devoted and protective towards them. This they demonstrated by handing on the Word of God as well as laying down their lives for the sake of the faithful.

In the gospel (Matthew 23:1-12), Jesus lambasts the Scribes and Pharisees for pontificating in places of honour. He goes ahead to dislodge their pride by telling the people to obey what they say but not what they do. This is because they are not guided by their words. Jesus sums up the teaching on humility and servant leadership in the following words: “The greatest among you must be your servant” adding that, “anyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and anyone who humbles himself will be exalted.”

Basic Ingredients/Anecdote of Servant Leadership

The dramatic washing of his disciple’s feet and the teaching that followed on Holy Thursday (John 13:1-17) has remained a metaphor for service in the Church. To be sure, servant leadership is the basis for religious or ecclesiastical governance. This is why scholars like Ngara (2004) insist that servant leadership entails that:

The leader exercises authority on behalf of the people. Allows participatory and sometimes collective decision making. Is accountable to the people and accepts constructive criticism. Is not self-seeking but exists to serve the people. Gets support by influencing people, not through coercion.

The story is told of Booker T. Washington a renowned black educator in the US. He had just taken position as president of Tuskegee Institute, Alabama and was talking a walk when a white wealthy woman approached him. Not knowing who he was, she asked if he could help chop her good and get some dollars for it. He smiles, rolls hi sleeves and does the job. In fact, he even carried the logs into the house and ranged them by the fireside.

It was there that a little girl recognised him and revealed his identity to the Lady. The next morning, she went to the institute to apologize to him, but he replied: “It’s okay Madam, occasionally, I enjoy manual labour.” She gives him a warm handshake in appreciation and afterwards, persuaded her rich acquaintances who donated thousands of dollars to the Tuskegee Institute.

Pastoral Lessons

Embrace servant leadership: Bishops and priests who assume leadership roles in the Christian community by virtue of their office are urged to embrace servant leadership by providing vision, inspiration and direction to the faith community as well as pastoral ministry (Schwartz cited in Cozzens, 2004) – feeding and tending the Lord’s flock. Shun arrogance: Secular and political leaders are advised to shun arrogance of power which creates needless wars by providing a good life for all God’s sons and daughters. Learn from Christ: We are encouraged to learn from Christ, the New Adam since through pride, the gate of paradise was shut but through his blood, the gate of heaven is open to all who imitate him. Embrace Humility: Those who do essential services as health care workers, security agents and pastors of souls must always remember to work in humility for the betterment of mankind and the glory of God. Put others first: Just as Jesus always distinguished himself by caring for those at the margins of society, like Washington in our story, contemporary leaders must always put the interest of the masses first even if it means washing their feet through humble service.

Summary Lines

In the first reading, to drive home the message of humility, the Lord warns priests of highhandedness. The second reading tells how St. Paul and his companions demonstrated humility and servant leadership. He insists that they looked after the flock like a mother feeding and looking after her own children. In the gospel, Jesus lambasts the Scribes and Pharisees for pontificating in places of honour. He goes ahead to dislodge their pride by telling the people to obey what they say but not what they do. This is because they are not guided by their words.

Conclusion

Beloved in Christ, we are called to seek the Lord in humility. The scripture says: “God opposes the proud but favours the humble” (James 4:6). The servant leadership exemplified by Christ who came not to be served but to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many (Cf. Matthew 20:28) is a lesson for all of us who are leaders in our homes, places of work or the larger society. We must learn the humble disposition of children which Jesus says is a perquisite for making heaven (Cf. Mark 10:15). The much-needed peace in the world can be achieved if we deliberately make efforts to serve one another in humility. Have a terrific week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...