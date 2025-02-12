Less Than Two Years into Office, NANS Inducts Oborevwori Into Hall Of Fame 

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) inducted Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori into its Hall of Fame on Tuesday, following his monumental infrastructural and human capital development across the state.

The induction was performed by the Global President of NANS, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, who led members of the association’s National Executive Committee, NEC, on a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, Asaba.

Comrade Emonefe, a Deltan, said Governor Oborevwori’s phenomenal development strides were visible to all Deltans in particular and Nigerians as a whole, a development he said singled him out for the honour, and assured him of the continued support of the students’ body in advancing his administration’s MORE Agenda for the good of Deltans.

He said the upgrade of infrastructural facilities in state-owned tertiary institutions, the renovation of 150 health centres, the appointment of youths into his cabinet, and the training and empowerment of youths had endeared the Governor to all, even as he appealed to him not to relent in fulfilling all his campaign promises to Deltans.

Comrade Emonefe said the other Award of Excellence bestowed on Governor Oborevwori was in appreciation of his passionate commitment to ensuring that the education sector of the state economy received its pride of place in the scheme of things.

On the regular monitoring of projects, the NANS leader appealed to the Governor to sustain the tempo of inspection so that Deltans would get value for money spent on the projects.

He said, “we bring to you greetings of solidarity from the national headquarters of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

“We are very happy to be in Delta State Government House today. NANS is the umbrella body of all Nigerian students and we are happy that, in your time, a Deltan emerged as the National and Global President of NANS.

“Since you emerged as the Governor of Delta State, good things have continued to happen. We now have a Deltan as NANS President and we have also heard about the activities of Julius Berger in Delta State.

“We are aware of your good deeds in the education sector and all the other sectors of this state. On that note, the leadership of NANS has resolved to induct you into the Hall of Fame of NANS.

“We are aware of the numerous projects you are doing in the state and how you take out time to monitor them. The leadership of NANS has mandated me to thank you.

“We also thank you for your continuous payment of bursary to students of Delta State origin. On record, we are aware that you have approved two payments of busary in one year”.

Responding, Governor Oborevwori who thanked the students’ body for the honour done him, said the vision of his administration was to ensure that residents of the state had affordable quality education at all levels, even as he pledged to continue to implement policies and programmes that would impact positively on the lives of the people.

While congratulating the NANS President on making Deltans proud, he said the inclusion of youths in his cabinet was to give them the platform to showcase their talents, pointing out that they were all doing well.

On bursary, the Governor said over 30,000 students of the state origin were benefitting from the scheme, stressing that a lot was being done to fast track the all -round development of the state.

While reeling out the numerous people-oriented programmes of his administration, he sued for the sustained support of all in taking the state to a higher level of sustainable development.

“It is my pleasure to welcome all of you to Government House. Your election as NANS president is a great encouragement to the student body.

“I have listened to you carefully and I thank you for your commendations. When I came in, I just felt that we needed to bring in the young ones. We did that so that they can be mentored by the older ones and today, they are doing very well.

“I believe in education; it is the source of one’s life. What you can give to your people is education. When you do that, you have given them a platform to stand. And that is exactly what we are doing. You can see that today, we are the only state with four public universities.

“On the issues of the bursary, since I came in, we have paid not less than 30,000 students. So, we look into the issue of increasing the bursary.

“We have also not increased school fees like some states have done. I tried to even reduce admission fees to enable our students go to the university.

“We shall continue to support our students to make it easier for them to succeed in their education,” Governor Oborevwori said.

