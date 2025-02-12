Banned Chinese Apps Reappear in India, But TikTok Remains Absent

Several Chinese apps that were previously banned by the Indian government have returned to app stores, though TikTok remains unavailable.

In 2020, India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, ShareIt, and WeChat, due to security concerns amid rising tensions with China.

More apps, such as PUBG and Garena Free Fire, were blocked in later years.

Recently, some of these apps have reappeared with different names or developers. Xender is now listed on the Apple App Store as “Xender: File Share, Share Music,” but it is still unavailable on Google Play.

Shein has also returned through a partnership with Reliance Retail, which ensures local production of its products.

The app now operates under the name “SHEIN India Fast Fashion.”

TanTan, a dating app similar to Tinder, is back on both iOS and Android with new developers based in China and Hong Kong.

PUBG, banned in 2020, was relaunched as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) but faced another suspension in 2022 before returning in 2023.

Meanwhile, TikTok, one of the most popular banned apps, has not been reinstated.

Its parent company, ByteDance, has reportedly been in talks with Indian authorities, but no agreement has been reached yet.

While some developers have managed to comply with regulations and resume operations, TikTok’s future in India remains uncertain.