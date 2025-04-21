Leicester and Ndidi Relegates to the Championship Following Defeat to Liverpool

Following a slim defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium, Leicester City and Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi have been officially relegated to the Championship, becoming the second team to be mathematically relegated after Southampton this season.

The Foxes suffered a 0–1 defeat at the King Power Stadium, with Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring the lone goal in the 76th minute. The victory brings Liverpool closer to their second Premier League title in history, with five games remaining.

Leicester City, after 33 games, have amassed just 18 points—winning only 4, drawing 6, and losing 23—and have conceded the most goals (46) after Southampton (54).