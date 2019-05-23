Justice Bulkachuwa Withdraws From Presidential Election Tribunal

The President of the Court of Appeal, and Chairman of the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Tribunal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has recused herself from the tribunal. Justice Bulkachuwa stepped down yesterday.

Senator Adeleke Sues Inspector General of Police Adamu Over Arrest

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun Governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke (PDP-Osun West) has sued the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over his arrest and detention.

Buhari Orders Ministers When To Handover

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked his cabinet ministers to continue in office until Tuesday next week, May 28, a day to his inauguration (May 29) for a second term as Nigeria’s President. The News Chronicle can report that the President gave the directive during the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Why I Never Sacked My Ministers – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he retained the services of his ministers despite the pressure from some quarters due to their unique skill, strength and leadership qualities. The Nigerian President described his cabinet members as a “reflection of the Nigeria we aspire to achieve”.

EFCC Moves Against Judge Who Stopped Saraki, Okorocha Probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to transfer all cases involving the commission away from Justice Taiwo Taiwo. The EFCC accused Justice Taiwo of bias.

Court Sets Date For Allison-Madueke’s Arraignment

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo has set October 3, for the arraignment of former Minister of Petroleum, Deziani Allison-Madueke, on five counts bordering on conspiracy and illegal act of accepting and giving gratifications.

Fayemi Elected As Nigerian Governors’ Forum Chairman

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has elected Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi as Chairman of the forum. Governor Fayemi takes over from the Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, whose eight year tenure ends on May 29 2019.

JAMB: Candidates Bemoan Frustration in Accessing Results

Some candidates who sat for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have decried frustrations in accessing their results and are unhappy with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The News Chronicle reports that some candidates feel they are not culpable of examination malpractice, hence, the seizure of their results unnecessary.

9. President Buhari Presides Over Valedictory Session

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, presided over the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The arrival of the president at the Council chambers of the State House on Wednesday kick-started the meeting at 11:03 am.

10. Senate Passes Bill For Establishment Of Federal Audit Service Commission Bill

The Senate has passed a bill for the establishment of Federal Audit Service Commission.

This is aimed at strengthening the Office of Auditor-General of the Federation in ensuring probity and accountability in government agencie