Abubakar Atiku Elected As Chairman Progressive Governors Forum

The Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has been elected as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum. This forum is made up of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Buhari Confirms Mohammed Adamu as Inspector General of Police (IGP)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday confirmed Mohammed Adamu as the substantive Inspector General of Police. Adamu’s confirmation was announced yesterday at the Police Council Meeting which was presided by President Buhari.

Atiku Alleges Plot To Tarnish Atiku’s Image

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has alleged that there are plans by people he called “anti-democratic elements” to smear his personality. This was made known through Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe yesterday.

I Am Not Planning to Proscribe NUPENG – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has debunked allegations by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that he plans to proscribe NUPENG. The Minister noted that he had no intention of proscribing NUPENG or any union but was empowered to do so if the need arose.

ASUU Threatens To Go On Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has once again threatened to go on strike if the Federal Government fails to fulfill its agreement with the union. It will be recalled that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu noted yesterday that the government had approved an extra ₦25 billion allowance for members of ASUU.

Buhari’s Government Spent $22Million Abacha Loot

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration yesterday noted that it has spent $22 million of the recovered Abacha loot to implement the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs). This was stated by the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), Maryam Uwais.

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum Oppose FG’s Plan

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum have opposed the plan by the Federal Government to set up a radio station for herdsmen. This announcement came at a time when the Federal Government announced yesterday that it had finalized moves to establish a radio station to help educate nomadic farmers/Fulani herdsmen.

Sani Lulu Joins Kogi Governorship Race

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Lulu has joined the race for the governor of Kogi State. The News Chronicle understands that Lulu is running under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

UNIILORIN Most Subscribed School By Candidates in 2019 UTME – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has noted that the most subscribed tertiary institution in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was University of Ilorin. The Board noted that a total of 86,401 candidates applied to UniIlorin to study one course or another of their choice.

Presidential Election Tribunal Dismisses Anti-Buhari Inauguration Suit

The suit filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Aworu, seeking to stop the inauguration of President Buhari for a second term has been dismissed. This judgement was delivered by Justice Joseph Ikyechi who stated that the tribunal dismissed the application on the grounds of lack of merit.