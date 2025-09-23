Leadership Tougher Than I Imagined -Gov Kefas Opens Up

Governor Agbu Kefas has opened up about the challenges and realities of leadership since assuming office.

He disclosed this while speaking at the interactive session with journalists at the Exco Chambers in Jalingo.

“I didn’t believe some of the things I’m seeing now as a governor. I’ve a choice to do only one term, or the people may decide if I’ll do one term or two terms,” he said.

He emphasized that his focus is not on tenure but on legacy.

“I want to build a Taraba that, when I’m no longer the governor, people will say Kefas has done his best. I don’t want to leave this state so that the people will start saying Kefas is better than this government, just like people are saying I’m worse than Darius.”

Gov. Kefas stressed that his administration’s priority is to deliver sustainable progress, not political comparisons.

“What gives me peace is knowing that the people who speak badly of me were never, and are not, the best example of anything.

“After this local government election, the next one, I’ll not stand behind anybody. Go to your people and convince them to vote for you.

“Resources are a major issue, I don’t want to start projects and abandon them, and tomorrow they will say I ran away with the money.

He announced the commencement of a statewide listening tour to engage directly with communities and identify their development priorities ahead of massive infrastructural projects set to begin in October.

According to him, the initiative is rooted in his belief that genuine development must reflect the needs and aspirations of the people rather than top-down decisions.

“I am visiting the masters that I am here to serve and listen to. By October, we will embark on full-scale infrastructural development across the state, but the people need to tell us what their priorities are. That is the only way to deliver projects that are genuine and meet the needs of communities.

The governor noted that he inherited a state without a master plan, stressing that “Genuine development cannot take place without a roadmap or plan of action.”

On security, he pointed out that his administration has been investing heavily to keep Taraba safe for residents and attract investors.

“Security is a non-negotiable foundation for sustainable development.

The governor also highlighted reforms in the health sector, including the revival of primary healthcare centres across the state.

He revealed that new medical equipment and drugs have been procured, while a CT scan machine is expected soon for installation at the State Specialist Hospital, Jalingo.

In addition, Kefas said that the present administration under his leadership has been committed to completing abandoned projects inherited from the previous administration.

According to him, significant progress has been recorded at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, the Abattoir, and the Palliative Market, among others.