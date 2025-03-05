Leadership Crisis Rocks Northern CAN as Two Factions Emerge

The Northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which includes the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is facing a leadership crisis as two factions claim control of the organization.

Both sides held separate press conferences in Kaduna, each insisting on being the legitimate leadership of Northern CAN.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Elder Sunday Oibe, Secretary General of the faction led by Rev. Yakubu Pam, stated that they remain the rightful leaders and that Pam is still the chairman. He dismissed claims that their tenure had expired, emphasizing that they still control the association’s documents, structures, and assets.

Oibe accused Rev. Joseph Hayab of attempting a “religious coup” and violating the Northern CAN constitution.

“Last week, a group calling itself ‘Concerned Christian Elders of the North,’ led by Joseph Hayab, held a meeting in Abuja where he appointed himself chairman of Northern CAN,” Oibe alleged.

He described the move as illegal, self-serving, and divisive, claiming that Hayab is not even a member of Northern CAN.

However, in a separate press conference on Tuesday, Rev. Joseph Hayab defended his position as the newly elected chairman.

He argued that Rev. Yakubu Pam’s tenure ended over two years ago.

“They were re-elected in 2019 for a three-year term, which expired in 2022. We are now in 2025, meaning they have overstayed by more than two years,” Hayab said.

He criticized the opposing faction for resorting to insults instead of addressing the issue of tenure expiration.

“We will not engage in name-calling but will do what is right for the progress of Northern CAN,” he added.