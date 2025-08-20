Lawmaker Cries Out as Bandits Kill 50 in Katsina Communities

The lawmaker representing Malumfashi Constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon. Aminu Ibrahim, has revealed that the death toll from recent bandit attacks in his constituency has risen to 50.

Ibrahim disclosed that armed bandits killed 30 worshippers and burned another 20 people alive in separate attacks across Malumfashi Local Government Area.

Speaking emotionally on the floor of the House on Thursday, he said the incidents occurred in Gidan Adamu Mantau, Unguwar Yar Mai Dabo, and Makera villages in Karfi Ward, as well as Burdigau community in Yaba Ward. According to him, residents now live in constant fear and despair.

The lawmaker explained that villagers had raised alarm about suspicious movements of bandits around Burdigau between 6 and 7 p.m. on Monday.

However, soldiers who later arrived at the scene left without securing the area. By dawn on Tuesday, the attackers stormed Unguwar Mantau, shooting 30 worshippers during morning prayers.

“The situation has become unbearable. Our people can no longer remain in their villages because of these relentless attacks,” Ibrahim said, while calling for permanent security bases in Karfi and Yaba wards.

His revelation sparked concern among fellow lawmakers about the rising wave of killings across Katsina despite ongoing military operations.

Residents of Malumfashi have appealed to both state and federal governments to take urgent action, describing the situation as a “daily war of survival.”

The News Chronicle Gathered that the bandits killed over 37 worshippers during dawn prayers at Unguwan Mantau community in the same local government area.

The Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, told journalists that the state government has ordered immediate security reinforcements and support for affected communities.

“The incident happened during a reprisal attack while Muslim worshippers were observing the Fajr prayer. The criminals opened fire inside the mosque,” he said.