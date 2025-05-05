LASTMA Warns Pedestrians Against Risky Road Crossings

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has called on residents, especially those on foot, to prioritise their safety by using overhead pedestrian bridges when crossing major expressways.

This appeal was made by the agency’s General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, through a statement released on Sunday by Mr. Taofiq Adebayo, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment.

The warning came after a tragic incident in which a pedestrian was killed by a moving truck while attempting to cross the Ojota expressway illegally.

“Preliminary findings show the lorry was on the Ojota carriageway when it struck the pedestrian, who breached crossing regulations by avoiding the nearby footbridge,” he explained.

According to the statement, the driver, in an attempt to escape the scene, lost control of the lorry and collided with a Toyota Corolla bearing the plate number LND 905 HN.

Officials of LASTMA arrived promptly, apprehended the driver, and secured the vehicle to prevent further harm to road users.

“Both the driver and vehicle were handed to Ogudu Police Division for thorough investigation and necessary legal proceedings,” Bakare-Oki said.

He also confirmed that LASTMA operatives handed over the victim’s body to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for proper and respectful handling.

“This ensured respectful and appropriate handling of the victim’s remains in line with due process,” he added.

Describing the incident as both painful and preventable, Bakare-Oki expressed deep sympathy to the bereaved family and reiterated the agency’s commitment to safeguarding lives on Lagos roads.

He emphasised that choosing to cross expressways at non-designated points is not only unsafe but also a violation of traffic laws.

“It is reckless and illegal to ignore infrastructure provided for pedestrian safety,” Bakare-Oki stated.

He pointed out that significant resources have been invested in constructing footbridges across the state, and it is the responsibility of all citizens to make use of them.

Bakare-Oki concluded by urging Lagosians to embrace road safety measures, warning that negligence puts not just the individual at risk, but everyone using the road.