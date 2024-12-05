Lassa Fever Kills 23 In Ebonyi 

Ebonyi State has faced a severe Lassa fever outbreak in 2024, with 23 fatalities reported from 48 confirmed cases between January and December.

The state also recorded 394 suspected cases during the same period.

Governor Francis Nwifuru shared these figures during the handover of a Lassa fever project by Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) to the State Ministry of Health in Abakaliki.

While 25 patients recovered and were discharged, the situation underscores the urgent health challenges in the state.

The outbreak was attributed to poor sanitation, inadequate awareness, and cultural practices.

To address these issues, the state government has taken steps to improve healthcare, including renovating 171 primary healthcare centers and providing motorcycles to extend healthcare services.

Since 2018, Médecins Sans Frontières has been instrumental in managing Lassa fever in the region, treating over 430 cases and enhancing community awareness.

As the organization transitions its activities to local authorities, the state government has pledged to sustain efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

Governor Nwifuru commended the humanitarian group for its contributions and reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare access, highlighting the provision of ambulances and restoring teaching hospitals.

He expressed optimism about eradicating the disease through sustained initiatives.

The governor also appealed for more resources to tackle the disease effectively, including dedicated funding, better infrastructure, and support for healthcare workers specializing in Lassa fever.