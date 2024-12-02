LASG Clamps Down On Smokers

The Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC) and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) have launched an advocacy campaign to enforce the ban on smoking in public spaces.

Director-General of LSC, Mr. Lanre Mojola, emphasised the health risks of indoor smoking, including lung cancer and respiratory diseases, and highlighted the dangers of secondhand smoke in shared spaces like lounges and bars.

“Our goal is to create a safe, smoke-free environment for all,” he stated, referencing the Lagos State Anti-Smoking Law of 2014, which mandates designated smoking areas not more than 10% of their physical space for hotels, lounges, bars and nightclubs and prohibits smoking in public spaces such as schools, gyms, restaurants and cinemas among others.

With the festive season approaching, Mr. Mojola urged compliance, emphasising collaboration with business owners to ensure a healthy nightlife experience. While enforcement will follow, the focus is currently on education and awareness through campaigns and stakeholder engagement.

LASEPA’s General Manager, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, reiterated the importance of compliance, urging businesses to install smoke detectors, display clear smoking area signs, and adhere to laws prohibiting smoking near children or selling cigarettes to minors.

He disclosed that penalties for violations include fines up to ₦500,000 for businesses and ₦10,000 to ₦50,000 for individuals, with repeat offenders facing stricter sanctions. Advocacy efforts include public sensitization via media and visits to establishments such as Sabor Lagos, Ballr Lagos, and Eko Hotels, where “No Smoking” signs were distributed.

Both agencies reaffirm their commitment to safeguarding public health and creating a smoke-free Lagos.

