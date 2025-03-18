Lagosians Salivate As Sanwo-Olu Moves To Bring Back Coconut Bread

Ms. Olajumoke Ola, the Coordinating Director Coconut Development Authority (LASCODA), has disclosed that plans are underway to bring back Eko Coconut Bread in the State.

Speaking at a meeting with stakeholders at the LASCODA headquarters, Ola reiterated the nutritional value and importance of Eko coconut bread, which is second to none.

While acknowledging the peculiarities and challenges of bakers in the State and the opportunities ahead of them in revamping the Eko Coconut Bread initiative, which has always been a delight for Lagosians, the Coordinating Director reassured the bakers that an enabling environment would be provided for the stakeholders to thrive.

The stakeholders, having shared their challenges and ways forward, appreciated the Authority and the State Government for their efforts, stressing that revisiting the production of Eko Coconut Bread is a step in the right direction and a win-win for consumers, bakers and even the Lagos State Government through LASCODA.